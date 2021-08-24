Alchemix (ALCX) Market Cap Reaches $99.68 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 24th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $99.68 million and $2.98 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $351.38 or 0.00726307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alchemix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00055839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00789173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00097575 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.