Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 339,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after purchasing an additional 71,693 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 160.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 357,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

ALXN stock opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $187.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

