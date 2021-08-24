Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Downgraded by Erste Group to “Sell”

Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.30.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $161.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $437.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $152.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

