Alien Worlds (TLM) Achieves Market Cap of $252.27 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Alien Worlds has a total market capitalization of $252.27 million and $161.84 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00053115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00124513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00154507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.12 or 0.99927104 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.71 or 0.00991769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.39 or 0.06593130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using US dollars.

