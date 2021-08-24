Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $439,600.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,814,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,873,804.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,868,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,559,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth $98,000. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

