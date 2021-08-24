Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 153,799 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 1,390.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,799 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.95% of CAI International worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CAI International during the first quarter worth $166,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAI opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.84. CAI International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAI. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

