Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 74,750 Shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,750 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 4.28% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 82,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $195.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.