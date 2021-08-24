Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 984,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 25.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,959,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

