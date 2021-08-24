Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 948,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,098,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,322,000 after purchasing an additional 725,219 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 9,861,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,473,000 after purchasing an additional 669,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

