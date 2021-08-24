Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $9,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.13.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $237.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $238.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

