Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,401 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $113,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

