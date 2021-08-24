Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $38.67 and a twelve month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 100.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,159. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

