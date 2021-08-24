Allworth Financial LP Invests $26,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $162.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.43.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

