Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s 5th Largest Position

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $29.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,851.37. The company had a trading volume of 33,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,843.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,650.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,750.91, for a total transaction of $8,252,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,292,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

