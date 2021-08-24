Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,887,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,800.83 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,817.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,589.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

