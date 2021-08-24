Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $29.96 on Tuesday, hitting $2,830.79. 29,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,589.33. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,817.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.