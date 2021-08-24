Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $34.36 on Tuesday, reaching $2,835.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,589.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,817.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.