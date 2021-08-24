Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $263.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.78. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $163.57 and a one year high of $271.79.

