Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,791,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,445,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,757,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,494,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $74.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.