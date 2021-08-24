Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.35. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

