Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 804 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after buying an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 18.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 281,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 432,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

