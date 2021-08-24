Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,402.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,265.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,471.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

