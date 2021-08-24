Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.18. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambarella stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.90% of Ambarella worth $73,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

