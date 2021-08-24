Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.