Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Raised to $91.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36.
In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,912,000 after acquiring an additional 448,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
