American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,916 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of American Campus Communities worth $68,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 697.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.24 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.