Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 1,298 Shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.1% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

VMM opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

