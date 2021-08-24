Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,202 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TrueCar by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 703,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueCar stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.13. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

