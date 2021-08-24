Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,125 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNB Financial stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. Analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

