Ameriprise Financial Inc. Invests $219,000 in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of QuickLogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in QuickLogic in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QUIK opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QUIK shares. Roth Capital raised QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

