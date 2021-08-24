Ameriprise Financial Inc. Makes New $236,000 Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,088,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.