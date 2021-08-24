Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 30,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 158.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 61.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth about $459,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

