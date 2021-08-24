Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 41,822 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 41,822 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 62.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $533,000. 63.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

