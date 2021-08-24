AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSC opened at $263.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.07. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

