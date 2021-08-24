AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

HDV opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

