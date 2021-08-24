AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.37 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $454.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.