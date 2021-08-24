AMG National Trust Bank Sells 160 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

