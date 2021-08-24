AMG National Trust Bank Sells 3,800 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

