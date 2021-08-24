Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Ampol’s previous interim dividend of $0.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About Ampol
