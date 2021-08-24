Analysts Anticipate Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.09). Biomerica posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biomerica.

NASDAQ:BMRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of -0.77. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

