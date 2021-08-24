Analysts Anticipate Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.74 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.11 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

