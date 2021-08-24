Analysts Anticipate Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.66. Churchill Downs posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.91. 5,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,411. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

