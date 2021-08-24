Analysts Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). DermTech reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.42). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 12,500 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $513,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,882,298.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,870 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $124,644.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,929.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,479 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 70.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 43.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 29.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 17,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.80. DermTech has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.