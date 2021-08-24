Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $6.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.15 and the highest is $6.71. RH reported earnings per share of $4.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $22.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.63 to $23.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $28.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RH by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. black and white Capital LP increased its stake in RH by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,639,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RH traded up $7.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $701.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,249. RH has a 12 month low of $292.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $684.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

