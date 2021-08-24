Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 195.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after purchasing an additional 382,520 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,797,000 after purchasing an additional 373,052 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $141.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.40.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

