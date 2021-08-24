Analysts Expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Will Announce Earnings of -$4.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report ($4.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($5.03). argenx reported earnings per share of ($3.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($16.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 21.19% and a negative net margin of 63.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $324.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.86.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $11.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,270. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 458.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

