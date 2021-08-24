Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.87. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $94.66 and a 52 week high of $148.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

