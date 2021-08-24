Analysts Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $119,822,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,107. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

