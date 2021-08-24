Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Announce $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.66. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $108.37. 996,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 198,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,836 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,682,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 921,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,771,000 after acquiring an additional 72,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

