Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.44). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 4,488,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,306. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

