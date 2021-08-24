Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.10. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.