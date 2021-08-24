Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.10. Occidental Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.84) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OXY opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

